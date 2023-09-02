Typhoon Saola weakens but still a threat in southern China

Hong Kong, China, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Typhoon Saola swept across southern China on Saturday after tearing down trees and smashing windows in Hong Kong, although the megacity avoided a feared direct hit from one of the region's strongest storms in decades.

Tens of millions of people in the densely populated coastal areas of southern China had sheltered indoors on Friday ahead of the storm.

Saola had triggered Hong Kong's highest threat level on Friday evening -- issued only 16 times since World War II -- and registered winds of around 210 kilometres per hour at its peak.

It was downgraded before dawn on Saturday as the typhoon passed the city and tracked towards coastal areas of mainland China, with no reported casualties and far less damage than created by 2018's powerful Typhoon Manghut.

But authorities warned people to remain on alert, with Saola still packing sustained winds of 145 kilometres per hour at its centre, creating a storm surge that caused rough swells around waterfront areas.

AFP journalists saw multiple fallen trees and scaffolding strewn across Hong Kong roads, broken windows, and leaking facades around major buildings, while local media reported that solar panels had been ripped off rooftops.

"Yesterday was a bit scary," Angelie said as she ventured out to meet a friend under a blanket of constant rain.

"In our (residential) estate, there were a lot of trees fallen, and some windows were broken," she said.

Tommy Wang, a shopkeeper, recalled hearing the howling gusts of wind as he slept overnight in his small home goods store in Causeway Bay.

"I didn't leave my shop because the transportation was not running... I had no choice," he said, adding that he lived in the northern Hong Kong district of Tai Po.

Opening his store at 10 am, Wang said Saola had not seemed as bad as Mangkhut, the last storm to earn the city's highest typhoon alert.

Typhoon Mangkhut injured more than 300 people when it slammed into the city in 2018, shredding trees and unleashing floods.

In mainland China, it killed six people and impacted the lives of more than three million others.

Hong Kong's airport authority announced Saturday it would gradually resume flights, after mass cancellations and delays the day before.