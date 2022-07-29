Typhoon Songda to bring wind, rain to eastern China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :China's meteorological authority on Friday forecasted downpours for Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Shanghai this weekend as Songda, the fifth typhoon this year, moves closer to eastern China.

The typhoon, observed on waters 540 km northeast of the city of Naha in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture at 2 p.m.

Friday, will move northwestward at a speed of 35 to 40 km per hour, the National Meteorological Center said in a statement.

Songda is forecast to move into the East China Sea on Friday evening and begin to move northward on Saturday night with slowly decreased intensity.

Affected by the typhoon, most parts of the East China Sea, the Yellow Sea, and eastern coastal areas will see gales over the next three days, while parts of Jiangsu, Shanghai, and Zhejiang will have moderate to heavy rains from Saturday to Sunday.