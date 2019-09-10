UrduPoint.com
Typhoon Stranded 17,000 At Tokyo Airport: Operator

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 09:20 AM

Typhoon stranded 17,000 at Tokyo airport: operator

Tokyo, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Around 17,000 passengers were stranded overnight at Tokyo's Narita Airport, an official said Tuesday, after it took a direct hit from a powerful typhoon that caused transport chaos throughout the capital.

The typhoon caused more than 100 flights to be scrapped and road and rail links to the airport were also badly affected, leaving many with no transport options to the city -- 70 kilometres (45 miles) to the west.

Airport spokesman Kei Miyahara told AFP that a total of 16,900 were stuck at the airport at midnight.

"Passengers are now beginning to go home or to their final destinations as buses and trains have resumed operations," Miyahara said early Tuesday.

