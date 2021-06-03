UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tyson Foods CEO Steps Down After Eight Months

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 01:20 AM

Tyson Foods CEO steps down after eight months

New York, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Tyson Foods Chief Executive Dean Banks has stepped down after just eight months and will be replaced by longtime company executive Donnie King, the company announced Wednesday.

"Upon deep personal reflection, and discussions with my family, the board, and my colleagues, I believe that stepping down and concentrating on my family is the right decision at this time," said Banks, who had worked previously at Google and other technology ventures.

King, who joined Tyson in 1982, has held a number of executive roles at the company, most recently as chief operating officer.

"I'm humbled but excited about leading Tyson Foods, a company that feeds millions of people and means so much to me personally," King said in a statement.

"I believe we need to be sharply focused on operating with excellence, executing our strategies, and continuing to innovate across our businesses throughout the world." Tyson was among the meat processing companies that temporarily shuttered several plants early in the coronavirus pandemic following outbreaks.

The company also came under scrutiny following a lawsuit from the family of a deceased worker that managers of an Iowa pork plant wagered on how many workers would contract Covid-19.

Tyson announced in December 2020 that it fired seven plant management employees at the Iowa plant following an independent probe.

The company's shares rose 0.6 percent to $80.60 in midday trading.

Related Topics

World Google Technology Company December 2020 Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED54.8 bn investments by UAE banks in held-to-mat ..

22 minutes ago

UAE looking to close group gap with first win agai ..

37 minutes ago

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

2 hours ago

Balochistan reports 75 more positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to form Boar ..

3 hours ago

Punjab University awards PhD degree to Bushra Naz

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.