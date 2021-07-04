UAE criticises current OPEC+ output deal as 'unfair'

Dubai, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The UAE on Sunday criticised the current oil production deal among members of the OPEC+ alliance as "unfair", saying it was willing to extend the agreement only if its production is reviewed.

The UAE's push to increase its production baseline is reported to have derailed last week's meeting of the alliance of oil-producing countries that failed to reach agreement.