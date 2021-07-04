UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Criticises Current OPEC+ Output Deal As 'unfair'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

UAE criticises current OPEC+ output deal as 'unfair'

Dubai, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The UAE on Sunday criticised the current oil production deal among members of the OPEC+ alliance as "unfair", saying it was willing to extend the agreement only if its production is reviewed.

The UAE's push to increase its production baseline is reported to have derailed last week's meeting of the alliance of oil-producing countries that failed to reach agreement.

Related Topics

UAE Oil Alliance Sunday Agreement

Recent Stories

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Baku

57 minutes ago

Healthcare an ideal jumping-off point for Artifici ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health approves emergency registration ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Future Labs explores impacts of technologica ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate US President on Independe ..

2 hours ago

ADEK becomes first international entity licensed f ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.