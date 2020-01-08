UrduPoint.com
UAE To Support Australia In Fighting Bushfire

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:50 AM

UAE to support Australia in fighting bushfire

DUBAI, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has discussed with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison over the phone the latest developments of the bushfires in Australia.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan posted on his official tweeter account, "During a phone call with the Australian Prime Minister I discussed efforts to fight bushfires in the country and I assured him of the UAE's readiness to provide various types of help." Sheikh Mohamed added that the UAE is ready to support the Australian people by providing necessary expertise, equipment, manpower and other forms of support in the fighting of bushfires and rebuilding efforts.

UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy will coordinate with the Australian government over the aid provided by the UAE to tackle the crisis, according to the official WAM news agency.

The two leaders also discussed the importance of enhancing cooperation and intensifying regional and international efforts to boost security, stability and peace in the region and globally, WAM said.

