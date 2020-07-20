UrduPoint.com
UAF Achieves Breakthrough In Camel Breeding

Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) scientists have achieved a breakthrough in camel breeding with the first pregnancy through artificial insemination and embryo transfer.

The UAF team leader, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, along with Dr Muhammad Salman Waqas, Dr Anjum Masood, and UAF MPhil students, established techniques including semen collection, semen extension, semen evaluation and artificial insemination with fresh extended semen in the camel at Camel Breeding and Research Institute, Rakh Mani, district Bhakkar. Livestock and Dairy Development Department was supported by the UAF in this task. The L&DD team includes Dr Imtiaz Hussain, Dr Bakhshish Haider and Dr Shahid Nabeel.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf congratulated the team and directed the UAF researchers to come up with more tangible research work to boost up the agriculture and livestock productivity of the country.

Dr Zafar Qureshi said that for artificial insemination, semen was collected from the male camel. The collected semen was extended with a commercially available semen extender. Then it was placed in the uterus of mother camel.

The methodology required specialized training in the field of Theriogenology. The task was completed by Dr Qureshi, who has international exposure as consultant embryo transfer and artificial insemination in camel in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The university researchers expect that it will enhance the camel production in order to increase the milk and meat viability. He said that Pakistan, with an estimated camel population of 1.1 million, ranks 8th among major camel raising countries. The UAF has introduced modernisation in camel production of the country. He said that camel milk contains more iron, three times higher vitamin C than cow's milk, more vitamins, minerals and low fat with high medical value. He said that camel milk also strengthens immunity system and it was having high medical values.

He said that camel milk was also helpful for sugar patients as it was having insulin in it. He said that 60 per cent of country population was living below poverty line and agriculture and livestock sector was a way forward to alleviate poverty.

The other team member included MPhil students Jam Muhammad Yaqub, Danish Aziz, Asim Shabbir, and Asif Ali.

