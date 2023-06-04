UrduPoint.com

UBT Achieves New Ranking, Making It Among Best 300 Universities In World

Published June 04, 2023

Jeddah, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The University of business and Technology (UBT) has achieved a new ranking, making it among the world's 300 best universities, according to the international classifier Times Higher education Impact Rankings for 2023.

This highlights UBT's ongoing endeavors to achieve the United Nations sustainable development goal of securing decent work and economic growth.

The announcement concerning the ranking was made at the Global Sustainable Development Congress hosted by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), in which 1,500 scientists from 67 countries, representing 583 institutions, including 267 universities from across the world, took part.

This achievement is a result of the university's practices and policies that endeavor to create a proper working environment for all its employees, and of its support for many initiatives meant to improve the competencies of students of both genders, and enhancing competitiveness by investing in continuous development. Such efforts are part of the university's commitment to due regard for responsibility and the requirements of the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Management Education (UN-PRME) Initiative.

The university is committed to disclosing its practices that contribute to realizing the UN Sustainable Development Goals and showing responsibility for community development.

