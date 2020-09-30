UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:10 AM

UEFA Champions League group stage - qualified teams

Paris, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Qualified teams for the UEFA Champions League group stage ahead of Thursday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland from 1700 GMT: Pot One Bayern Munich (GER, holders) Sevilla (ESP) Real Madrid (ESP) Liverpool (ENG) Juventus (ITA) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Zenit Saint Petersburg (RUS) Porto (POR) Pot Two Barcelona (ESP) Atletico Madrid (ESP) Manchester City (ENG) Manchester United (ENG) Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) Borussia Dortmund (GER) Chelsea (ENG) Ajax (NED) Pot Three or Four RB Leipzig (GER) Inter Milan (ITA) Lazio (ITA) Atalanta (ITA) Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS) Marseille (FRA) Club Brugge (BEL) Borussia Moenchengladbach (GER) Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) Rennes (FRA) Dynamo Kiev (UKR) Olympiakos (GRE) Ferencvaros (HUN) PAOK (GRE)/Krasnodar (RUS) Midtjylland (DEN)/Slavia Prague (CZE) Salzburg (AUT)/Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) - Teams from same country cannot be drawn in same group

