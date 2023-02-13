UrduPoint.com

UEFA Champions League Last 16 To Start Tuesday

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 will begin with two clashes on Tuesday.

Europe's top-tier international football contest will resume with the knockout stages after quite a long break.

Due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar in winter, the Champions League group stage ended in early November.

In the first leg in Italy, AC Milan will face Tottenham Hotspur at the San Siro Stadium, while Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will play against Bayern Munich at Paris' Parc des Princes.

On Wednesday, Club Brugge will meet Benfica in Bruges, Belgium, and Chelsea will visit Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

The first leg matches will begin at 2000GMT.

- Road to Istanbul The last 16 has two legs as usual. The winners of the ties will advance to the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals will be followed by the semis.

The final will be played at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10.

- Last 16 fixtures Tuesday: AC Milan - Tottenham Hotspur PSG - Bayern Munich Wednesday: Club Brugge - Benfica Borussia Dortmund - Chelsea Feb. 21: Liverpool - Real Madrid Eintracht Frankfurt - Napoli Feb. 22: RB Leipzig - Manchester CityInter Milan - Porto

