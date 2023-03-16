UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, semifinal, final draws to be held Friday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, semifinal and final draws will be made in Switzerland's Nyon on Friday.

On Wednesday night, Spain's Real Madrid and Italy's Napoli eliminated their opponents each in the last 16 to join Bayern Munich (Germany), Benfica (Portugal), Chelsea, Manchester City (England), AC Milan and Inter Milan (Italy) in the Champions League last eight.

In Friday's draw, there are no seedings and no country protection, and the teams, who previously met in this season's group stage, can play against each other again.

The draw at the House of European Football will begin at 1100GMT.

The quarterfinals' first legs will be played on April 11-12, with their return matches scheduled for April 18-19.

The semifinals will be held on May 9-10 and 16-17.

The 2023 Champions League final will be on June 10 at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, which previously hosted the 2005 final that Liverpool came back against AC Milan to claim European football's top-tier club trophy.