UrduPoint.com

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal, Semifinal, Final Draws To Be Held Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 01:10 PM

UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, semifinal, final draws to be held Friday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, semifinal and final draws will be made in Switzerland's Nyon on Friday.

On Wednesday night, Spain's Real Madrid and Italy's Napoli eliminated their opponents each in the last 16 to join Bayern Munich (Germany), Benfica (Portugal), Chelsea, Manchester City (England), AC Milan and Inter Milan (Italy) in the Champions League last eight.

In Friday's draw, there are no seedings and no country protection, and the teams, who previously met in this season's group stage, can play against each other again.

The draw at the House of European Football will begin at 1100GMT.

The quarterfinals' first legs will be played on April 11-12, with their return matches scheduled for April 18-19.

The semifinals will be held on May 9-10 and 16-17.

The 2023 Champions League final will be on June 10 at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, which previously hosted the 2005 final that Liverpool came back against AC Milan to claim European football's top-tier club trophy.

Related Topics

Football Germany Liverpool Istanbul Spain Italy Portugal Switzerland April May June Olympics Real Madrid Chelsea Manchester City Bayern AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

MoF announces results of preliminary state-level G ..

MoF announces results of preliminary state-level Government Finance Statistics f ..

1 minute ago
 DP World announces AED18.41 billion in revenues du ..

DP World announces AED18.41 billion in revenues during 2022

46 minutes ago
 Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions Lea ..

Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions League quarters

1 hour ago
 IRENA to hold first Latin American Investment Foru ..

IRENA to hold first Latin American Investment Forum in Uruguay

1 hour ago
 ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in l ..

ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in latest environmentally-friendly ..

1 hour ago
 TAQA announces special dividend for 2022, new poli ..

TAQA announces special dividend for 2022, new policy for 2023-2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.