UEFA chief wants to 'rebuild unity' after Super League debacle

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said he wanted to "rebuild the unity" of the European football body on Wednesday after six English clubs back-tracked on plans to join the rebel Super League.

"The important thing now is that we move on, rebuild the unity that the game enjoyed before this and move forward together," Ceferin said in a statement.