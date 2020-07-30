UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UEFA 'confident' Real, Sevilla Virus Cases Won't Affect European Games

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

UEFA 'confident' Real, Sevilla virus cases won't affect European games

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :UEFA is "confident" the final stages of the Champions League and Europa League will go ahead without problems despite recent cases of coronavirus at Real Madrid and Sevilla, a spokesperson told AFP on Thursday.

Real, who announced on Tuesday that forward Mariano Diaz had tested positive for COVID-19, play at Manchester City in their Champions League last-16 second leg on August 7.

Sevilla, who said Wednesday an unnamed player had contracted the virus, take on Roma in a single-game Europa League last-16 tie in the German city of Duisburg the previous day.

"We are confident these cases will not affect the matches in question, in Manchester and Duisburg respectively," the spokesperson said.

"UEFA is in contact with Real Madrid and Sevilla FC and is monitoring the two situations and the decisions of the competent Spanish authorities." The Champions League is ending with a 'Final 8' tournament in Lisbon after the completion of the last 16.

Man City lead Madrid 2-1 after the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, which was played in February.

Sevilla have halted training as a precaution, but Spanish champions Real are preparing as usual because Mariano has had no recent contact with his teammates.

Related Topics

German Roma Santiago Duisburg Lisbon Madrid Manchester Lead February August Real Madrid Manchester City Sevilla Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

7 minutes ago

Male lion died after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

21 minutes ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

21 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

22 minutes ago

May Allah protect humanity from pandemic, calamity ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.