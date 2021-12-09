UEFA confirms Tottenham v Rennes match is off after Covid outbreak

London, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :European football's governing body UEFA has confirmed that Tottenham's Europa Conference League game with Rennes on Thursday is off after a Covid outbreak in the Spurs camp.

Spurs announced on Wednesday the Group G fixture would not take place after 13 players and members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

UEFA said in a statement on Thursday: "We can confirm that the Tottenham-Rennes match will not take place tonight. Further information will follow in due course.

" It had appeared UEFA would insist on the Rennes match going ahead in London if Tottenham had the minimum number of 13 players available, but the rapid spread of the virus forced a change of plan.

The postponement left Rennes furious, with the French side saying they had been told by Tottenham the game would go ahead before boarding a flight to London.

Rennes have won Group G, while Tottenham are level on points with third-placed Vitesse Arnhem.