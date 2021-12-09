UrduPoint.com

UEFA Confirms Tottenham V Rennes Match Is Off After Covid Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 03:10 PM

UEFA confirms Tottenham v Rennes match is off after Covid outbreak

London, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :European football's governing body UEFA has confirmed that Tottenham's Europa Conference League game with Rennes on Thursday is off after a Covid outbreak in the Spurs camp.

Spurs announced on Wednesday the Group G fixture would not take place after 13 players and members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

UEFA said in a statement on Thursday: "We can confirm that the Tottenham-Rennes match will not take place tonight. Further information will follow in due course.

" It had appeared UEFA would insist on the Rennes match going ahead in London if Tottenham had the minimum number of 13 players available, but the rapid spread of the virus forced a change of plan.

The postponement left Rennes furious, with the French side saying they had been told by Tottenham the game would go ahead before boarding a flight to London.

Rennes have won Group G, while Tottenham are level on points with third-placed Vitesse Arnhem.

Related Topics

Football London Rennes Arnhem Tottenham

Recent Stories

TikTokar Ayesha Akram's case: Aamir Sohail alias R ..

TikTokar Ayesha Akram's case: Aamir Sohail alias Rambo seeks bail

4 minutes ago
 Major issues of region can only be resolved throug ..

Major issues of region can only be resolved through dialogue: PM

17 minutes ago
 AUKUS Formation Creates Preconditions for Spread o ..

AUKUS Formation Creates Preconditions for Spread of Nuclear Technologies- Russia ..

15 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 562 new COVID-19 cases, death tol ..

Philippines logs 562 new COVID-19 cases, death toll nears 50,000

15 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

15 minutes ago
 71 pct of Tonga's eligible population fully vaccin ..

71 pct of Tonga's eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.