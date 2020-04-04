UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UEFA Demand Leaves Scottish Football Clubs In The Lurch

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 08:40 AM

UEFA demand leaves Scottish football clubs in the lurch

London, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :UEFA's ultimatum to national leagues that a failure to complete the football season could lead to exclusion from European competition has left the continent's less wealthy leagues, like Scotland, in limbo.

Scottish clubs were due to meet by video-conference on Friday with the possibility of following the Belgian league's recommendation to call their season to an end amid the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

That meeting has now been pushed back to next week as Scottish clubs scramble just to survive in the months to come with matches indefinitely suspended on public health grounds.

Meagre television rights deals, in particular in comparison to the English Premier League across the border, have seen Scotland slide down the food chain of European football.

The existing broadcast contract for the Scottish Premiership is reportedly worth a total of just 21 million Pounds ($22.

7 million) annually.

Clubs can therefore little afford to miss out on European competition, with even those who do not participate eligible for solidarity payments from UEFA.

"Since participation in UEFA club competitions is determined by the sporting result achieved at the end of a full domestic competition, a premature termination would cast doubts about the fulfilment of such condition," UEFA said in a joint letter with the European Clubs Association and European Leagues.

Many Scottish clubs had been keen for the season to be called as it stands -- with Celtic crowned champions -- so that prize money could be handed out to solve a cash-flow crisis.

A proposal for league reconstruction whereby two teams are promoted and no side relegated from the top four leagues would also mitigate the damage and any potential legal challenges.

Instead, as so often, Scottish clubs have had to turn to their fanbases for support.

Related Topics

Football Lead Money Border TV From Top Premier League Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces recovery of 12 patien ..

7 hours ago

Foodpanda financially aids their heroes during the ..

8 hours ago

Give Time for Lockdowns to Work or Virus Cannot Be ..

8 hours ago

Chinese, UAE Experts Doing Best to Help Serbia Cop ..

8 hours ago

WTO issues new report on worldwide trade in COVID- ..

9 hours ago

New Stay Home App launched by DoH to reinforce sel ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.