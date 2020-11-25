UrduPoint.com
UEFA Hands Swiss Nations League Win Over Virus-hit Ukraine

Wed 25th November 2020 | 11:20 PM

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :UEFA announced on Wednesday that Switzerland have been awarded a 3-0 victory over Ukraine for the Nations League game, originally scheduled for November 17, which was cancelled when the entire Ukrainian team were quarantined.

The health authorities of the canton of Lucerne, where the match was due to be played, decided to place Andriy Shevchenko's team in isolation after several Ukraine players tested positive for coronavirus.

The disciplinary body for UEFA said Ukraine were "responsible" for the match being scrapped.

The walkover victory sees Switzerland avoid relegation from League A, despite not winning a game on the pitch, with Ukraine dropping into League B instead.

Switzerland finish ahead of Ukraine in Group A4 on head-to-head goal difference.

Last week, European football's governing body also awarded Romania a 3-0 win over Norway after a similar incident.

