UEFA Postpones AEK Athens-Dinamo Zagreb Match After Fatal Stabbing

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Athens, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :A Greek football fan was stabbed to death on the outskirts of Athens during a brawl between rival club supporters, with 96 people arrested in violent clashes, police said Tuesday.

The 22-year-old man was transported from the stadium in the suburbs to an Athens hospital where he died, police said.

The fight between fans broke out Monday evening and the tragic outcome has led to UEFA postponing the Champions League qualifying third round first leg match between hosts AEK Athens and Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb.

"A serious incident took place outside the Nea Filadelfeia stadium," Greek police said.

"A young Greek man was stabbed to death and six other injured people are in hospital."At least eight people have been injured, including three Greeks and five Croats.

