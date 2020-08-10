UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UEFA Say Atletico V Leipzig Match 'to Be Played As Normal'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

UEFA say Atletico v Leipzig match 'to be played as normal'

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :UEFA said Monday the Champions League quarter-final between Atletico Madrid and Leipzig is "planned to be played as scheduled" on Thursday despite two positive tests for coronavirus at the Spanish club.

Atletico on Sunday reported two individuals at the club had tested positive for coronavirus, just days before they face German club Leipzig in Lisbon, where all eight quarter-finalists will gather.

The club did not confirm whether the positive tests concerned players, coaching staff or officials.

Atletico said a fresh round of tests was being carried out on the squad and backroom staff on Monday.

A UEFA spokesman said: "The match is planned to be played as scheduled. We have no further comments to make", he added.

Atletico said in a statement on Sunday that the two individuals who tested positive " were in self-isolation in their homes".

In an unprecedented move during a season that was halted for three months by the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA decided that the Champions League will be completed in a 'final eight' tournament in Lisbon.

Under the UEFA protocol for European competitions, a team must have 13 healthy players, including a goalkeeper, for a match to go ahead.

Failing that, UEFA can give the go-ahead for the match to be re-scheduled.

The quarter-finals will be started on Wednesday when Italian side Atalanta take on Paris Saint-Germain. The final is scheduled to take place on August 23.

Related Topics

German Leipzig Lisbon August Sunday All PSG Atletico Madrid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM highlights Kashmir in meeting with President UN ..

4 minutes ago

Running red light threatens safety of road users: ..

18 minutes ago

TCL and Daraz brings Jashn-e-Azadi Sale gala with ..

22 minutes ago

Vivo Pakistan Launches Azaadi Sale in Collaboratio ..

52 minutes ago

Zenga and Falcao visit Dubai Sports World

57 minutes ago

Russian Union of Journalists Calls on Minsk to Imm ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.