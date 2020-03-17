UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UEFA To Reschedule Women's Euro 2021, Nations League Finals

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

UEFA to reschedule women's Euro 2021, Nations League finals

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The women's 2021 European Championship and next year's Nations League finals will both be rescheduled for a later date after Euro 2020 was postponed by 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA said on Tuesday.

Both tournaments were due to take place in June and July next year, with the latter being held in England, but the move by European football's governing body means neither competition will clash with the rearranged men's European Championship.

The latter competition, to be played in 12 different cities across the continent with the semi-finals and final in London, will now take place from June 11 to July 11 next year, UEFA said earlier in the day, although those dates are not yet officially confirmed.

The women's Euro was scheduled to run from July 7 to August 1 next year, with the final also at Wembley.

In addition to those tournaments, the 2021 Under-21 European Championship, due to be staged in Slovenia and Hungary, has also been postponed.

The announcements were made as UEFA said it had agreed on a course of action following a series of crisis meetings on Tuesday involving the European Club Association, the European Leagues body representing nearly a thousand clubs in 29 countries, and also the players' union FIFPro.

A statement said that "the parties consider it is their duty to take a responsible lead in developing a united European approach in response to the global pandemic".

Europe has become the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, with France on Tuesday joining Italy and Spain in applying strict lockdown measures and European leaders also planning to ban all non-essential travel into the continent.

The club season has been frozen across Europe, with league campaigns still having around two months to run and the Champions League and Europa League having ground to a halt at the last-16 stage.

UEFA did not reveal a specific way forward for those tournaments but said that they had made "a commitment" to finish all domestic and club competitions by June 30, "should the situation improve and resuming playing be appropriate and prudent enough."Play-off matches to decide the final four berths at the European Championship, which were initially due to be played this month, have now been provisionally pencilled in for June, "subject to a review of the situation".

Related Topics

Football Europe France London Lead Spain Italy Slovenia Hungary Euro June July August Women 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

African Nations Championship in Cameroon postponed ..

43 minutes ago

UK-Iranian woman temporarily freed from Tehran jai ..

43 minutes ago

UK Government Allocates Almost $400Bln to Support ..

43 minutes ago

Stress hurts women's hearts more than men's

47 minutes ago

Lahore High Court restrains NAB from 'harassing' S ..

47 minutes ago

WHO says 'aggressive' action needed in SEAsia to s ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.