Uganda acquires green monkey cells for COVID-19 vaccine development

KAMPALA, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday said the country has received green monkey cells which are critical in the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Museveni said that the acquisition of the green monkey cells is a big boost in the country's quest to develop a COVID-19 vaccine to address the surge in coronavirus cases, according to a State House statement.

"One of the things they (local scientists) were looking for was the green monkey cells which can grow well for the virus like corona. It is going to be the first time these cells are being used in a laboratory in Africa to multiply the virus for the vaccines," Museveni said, noting that the cells are key for virus multiplication in vaccine production.

He made the remarks while presiding over a ceremony to lay a foundation stone for a biological drugs and vaccine manufacturing facility in the country.

Museveni has previously said that apart from importing COVID-19 vaccines, local scientists were developing a vaccine.

"Making a vaccine involves eight or nine phases if WHO (World Health Organization) allows you to skip one phase. Our researchers are now entering stage four. We hope to get to stage eight by November," the president said at the World Health Summit Regional Meeting in late June.