UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uganda Acquires Green Monkey Cells For COVID-19 Vaccine Development

Faizan Hashmi 51 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 12:20 PM

Uganda acquires green monkey cells for COVID-19 vaccine development

KAMPALA, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday said the country has received green monkey cells which are critical in the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Museveni said that the acquisition of the green monkey cells is a big boost in the country's quest to develop a COVID-19 vaccine to address the surge in coronavirus cases, according to a State House statement.

"One of the things they (local scientists) were looking for was the green monkey cells which can grow well for the virus like corona. It is going to be the first time these cells are being used in a laboratory in Africa to multiply the virus for the vaccines," Museveni said, noting that the cells are key for virus multiplication in vaccine production.

He made the remarks while presiding over a ceremony to lay a foundation stone for a biological drugs and vaccine manufacturing facility in the country.

Museveni has previously said that apart from importing COVID-19 vaccines, local scientists were developing a vaccine.

"Making a vaccine involves eight or nine phases if WHO (World Health Organization) allows you to skip one phase. Our researchers are now entering stage four. We hope to get to stage eight by November," the president said at the World Health Summit Regional Meeting in late June.

Related Topics

Africa World Drugs June November From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Matric exams: match questionnaire leaked before st ..

19 minutes ago

Global Village to open October 26, opens bidding p ..

26 minutes ago

India announces 930 new COVID-19 death in 24 hours

1 hour ago

Court reserves verdict on bail pleas of Mufti Aziz ..

2 hours ago

PM will not use security, protocol at private func ..

2 hours ago

PM congratulates NCOC, SBP and Ehsas team for resp ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.