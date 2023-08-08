(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KAMPLA, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda Odongo Jeje Abubakher affirmed his country's support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's bid to host Expo 2030 in the city of Riyadh, it was reported here today. This came during a press conference following a meeting of General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, with the Advisor at the Saudi Royal Court Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan at the presidential palace in Kampala. Abubakher stated that his country affirms its full support for the Kingdom's hosting of Expo 2030 in Riyadh, adding that Uganda also welcomes Saudi Arabia's holding this year of the "first Saudi-African summit and the fifth Arab-African summit" in the Kingdom.

For his part, Qattan expressed the Kingdom's thanks to and appreciation of the Ugandan leadership for supporting Saudi Arabia's bid to host the prestigious event, considering it as a sign of the strong relations binding the two friendly countries. -