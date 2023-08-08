Open Menu

Uganda Affirms Support For Saudi Arabia's Bid To Host Expo 2030 In Riyadh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Uganda affirms support for Saudi Arabia's bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh

KAMPLA, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda Odongo Jeje Abubakher affirmed his country's support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's bid to host Expo 2030 in the city of Riyadh, it was reported here today. This came during a press conference following a meeting of General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, with the Advisor at the Saudi Royal Court Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan at the presidential palace in Kampala. Abubakher stated that his country affirms its full support for the Kingdom's hosting of Expo 2030 in Riyadh, adding that Uganda also welcomes Saudi Arabia's holding this year of the "first Saudi-African summit and the fifth Arab-African summit" in the Kingdom.

For his part, Qattan expressed the Kingdom's thanks to and appreciation of the Ugandan leadership for supporting Saudi Arabia's bid to host the prestigious event, considering it as a sign of the strong relations binding the two friendly countries. -

Related Topics

Riyadh Saudi Kampala Saudi Arabia Uganda Event Court

Recent Stories

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotiv ..

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotive products made from up to 70% ..

23 minutes ago
 DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to stre ..

DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to strengthen collaborative action ag ..

23 minutes ago
 DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

23 minutes ago
 DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in ..

DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in H1 2023

23 minutes ago
 PM launches health insurance card scheme for worki ..

PM launches health insurance card scheme for working journalists, artists

45 minutes ago
 US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's ar ..

US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's arrest

1 hour ago
Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, sa ..

Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, says Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE President receives written message from King o ..

UAE President receives written message from King of Morocco discussing bilateral ..

13 hours ago
 US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black S ..

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black Sea Grain Initiative - State De ..

13 hours ago
 PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of P ..

PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of PEMRA Amendment bill: Minister ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous