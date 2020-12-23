UrduPoint.com
Uganda Arrests Leading Human Rights Lawyer Ahead Of Vote

Kampala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Ugandan police said they arrested leading human rights lawyer and activist Nicholas Opiyo over allegations of money laundering on Tuesday, just weeks before the East African country holds a tense presidential election.

Opiyo has previously represented opposition leader Bobi Wine, who is seen as the main challenger to President Yoweri Museveni's bid to extend his 35 years in power.

The Ugandan police force tweeted that Opiyo was arrested "by a Joint Task team of Security and Financial Intelligence on allegations of money laundering and related malicious acts." It added late Tuesday that "investigations are progressing well" and Opiyo remained in custody.

Opiyo is the founder and head of Ugandan human rights organisation Chapter Four, which condemned "this brutal abduction" by "unknown security operatives".

In a Facebook post, Chapter Four said it was "concerned about the safety and well-being of Mr Opiyo, considering that he is being held outside of the protection of the law." Chapter Four added that its legal team was working to ensure his immediate release.

A post on Wine's official Twitter account said that Opiyo was abducted in the capital Kampala along with three other lawyers, as well as "our human rights officer".

"Armed men in plain clothes arrested & swiftly forced them into a private van," the musician-turned-politician said, demanding their immediate release.

The presidential candidate's own arrest last month sparked protests and clashes in which at least 37 people were killed, marking a violent start to campaigning for the January 14 election.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, said that the lawyers were investigating "murders" during last month's violence.

"Defending human rights is not a crime! We know this arrest is intended to frustrate the ongoing investigations into violations," he tweeted.

The 38-year-old popstar MP has been routinely arrested as he has become a thorn in the side of Museveni, who is running for a sixth term.

Human Rights Watch jointly awarded Opiyo its 2015 Alison Des Forges prize, saying he had worked "tirelessly" to defend civil liberties in Uganda.

