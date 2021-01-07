UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uganda Awaits Price Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Cases Surge

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Uganda awaits price of COVID-19 vaccine as cases surge

UGANDA, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Uganda's ministry of health on Thursday said it is still waiting for the price of the COVID-19 vaccines as negotiations between the COVID-19 Global Vaccine Access Facility (COVAX facility) and the manufacturers continue.

The ministry in a statement issued here said the country, like other 90 low and medium income countries, will access the vaccines through the COVAX facility, which is negotiating on their behalf.

"No single country under COVAX has negotiated the price of the vaccine with the manufacturer directly. All countries will procure the vaccine at the same price as agreed between the COVAX facility and the manufacturers," the statement said.

"It is important to note that each manufacturer of the approved COVID-19 vaccines has a different cost," the ministry added.

The ministry noted that it has a working estate of 405 million U.S. Dollars that would be used by the National Deployment Vaccination Plan to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine.

The ministry on Jan. 3 said the country urgently needs to access the vaccines not only as a mitigating strategy against severe disease and deaths, but also as a public measure to enable a safe return to normalcy.

The ministry warned that COVID-19 cases were surging, noting that the number increased by 88 percent (22,000 cases) in the last three months.

As of Jan. 5, the country had a cumulative figure of 36,702 COVID-19 cases, 12,494 recoveries and 294 deaths since the index case was registered on March 21, 2020, according to the ministry of health figures.

Related Topics

Same Price March 2020 All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Fruits valuing $138.891mln, vegetables $77.184 mil ..

1 minute ago

Gold prices decrease by Rs 1300 to Rs 115,300

1 minute ago

Ryanair slashes annual traffic forecast on virus

1 minute ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

3 minutes ago

777 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths reported across ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.