KAMPALA, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Uganda national women's football team head coach George Lutalo is confident his team can eliminate Ethiopia and qualify for the second round of the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

"Although we have a 2-0 advantage after the first leg, we also have what it takes to win the game in Addis Ababa. But we have to be very cautious in the second leg," said Lutalo on Sunday when his team traveled to Ethiopia for Tuesday's match.

Lutalo added that he would have to change his team's game plan since they are playing away.

"We need to double our efforts in this return leg because the Ethiopians are good at holding the ball," added the coach.

Captain Ruth Aturo said Uganda would not be over-confident despite carrying an advantage after winning the first leg in Kampala.

"We are going to play our hearts out, as if we did not win the first leg," added Aturo.

The winner between Uganda and Ethiopia will face Kenya in the second round, after the Harambee Starlets knocked South Sudan out 15-1 on aggregate.