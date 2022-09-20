UrduPoint.com

Uganda Declares Ebola Outbreak, 1 Death Reported

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 02:40 PM

JOHANNESBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Uganda's Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed an outbreak of Ebola in the country.

Senior health official Dr. Diana Atwine told reporters one death related to Ebola has been recorded in the country's central district of Mubende.

The strain detected in Uganda is the Sudan strain of Ebola, which was first detected in the East African nation more than a decade ago.

World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said they are working closely with the Ugandan health authorities to investigate the source of this outbreak, while supporting the efforts to quickly roll out effective control measures.

According to WHO, Ebola is a severe, often fatal illness affecting humans and other primates. It has six different strains, three of which (Bundibugyo, Sudan and Zaire) have previously caused large outbreaks.

Case fatality rates of the Sudan strain have varied from 41% to 100% in past outbreaks. Early initiation of supportive treatment has been shown to significantly reduce deaths from Ebola.

