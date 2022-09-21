UrduPoint.com

Uganda Declares Ebola Outbreak, 1 Death Reported

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Uganda declares Ebola outbreak, 1 death reported

JOHANNESBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Uganda's Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed an outbreak of Ebola in the country.

Senior health official Dr. Diana Atwine told reporters one death related to Ebola has been recorded in the country's central district of Mubende.

The strain detected in Uganda is the Sudan strain of Ebola, which was first detected in the East African nation more than a decade ago.

World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said they are working closely with the Ugandan health authorities to investigate the source of this outbreak, while supporting the efforts to quickly roll out effective control measures.

According to WHO, Ebola is a severe, often fatal illness affecting humans and other primates. It has six different strains, three of which (Bundibugyo, Sudan and Zaire) have previously caused large outbreaks.

Case fatality rates of the Sudan strain have varied from 41% to 100% in past outbreaks. Early initiation of supportive treatment has been shown to significantly reduce deaths from Ebola.

Related Topics

Africa Mubende Sudan Uganda From

Recent Stories

FIA launches crackdown against illegal money excha ..

FIA launches crackdown against illegal money exchangers

30 minutes ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

45 minutes ago
 France announces support for Pakistan economic rev ..

France announces support for Pakistan economic revival in wake of flood-devastat ..

55 minutes ago
 PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to fl ..

PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to flood-stricken children

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st September 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.