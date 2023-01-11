UrduPoint.com

Uganda Declares End To Deadly Ebola Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Uganda declares end to deadly Ebola outbreak

Mubende, Uganda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Uganda on Wednesday declared an end to an Ebola virus outbreak that emerged almost four months ago and claimed the lives of 55 people.

"We have successfully controlled the Ebola outbreak in Uganda," Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said at a ceremony in the central district of Mubende where the disease was first detected in September.

The move was confirmed in a statement issued by the World Health Organization.

Aceng said January 11 marked 113 days since the start of the outbreak of the often fatal haemorrhagic fever in the East African country.

According to WHO, an outbreak of the disease ends when there are no new cases for 42 consecutive days -- twice the incubation period of Ebola.

"Uganda put a swift end to the Ebola outbreak by ramping up key control measures such as surveillance, contact tracing and infection, prevention and control," the WHO statement quoted the minister as saying.

"While we expanded our efforts to put a strong response in place across the nine affected districts, the magic bullet has been our communities who understood the importance of doing what was needed to end the outbreak, and took action." WHO said in total there were 142 confirmed cases, 55 confirmed deaths and 87 recovered patients.

Uganda's outbreak was caused by the Sudan Ebola virus, one of six species of the Ebola virus for which there is currently no vaccine.

But three candidate vaccines -- one developed by Oxford University and the Jenner Institute in Britain, another from the Sabin Vaccine Institute in the United States, and a third from the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) -- are being trialled in Uganda.

Related Topics

World AIDS Mubende Oxford United States Sudan Uganda January September From

Recent Stories

Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made succe ..

Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made successful model: PM

4 minutes ago
 PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies ..

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies in KP, Punjab: Kaira

3 hours ago
 DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampt ..

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampton

3 hours ago
 De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing ..

De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing on Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi's pl ..

3 hours ago
 Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

5 hours ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.