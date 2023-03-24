UrduPoint.com

Uganda Drops Requirement For COVID-19 Test Certificates For Travelers

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Uganda drops requirement for COVID-19 test certificates for travelers

KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Uganda's aviation authority has said that travelers arriving at Entebbe International Airport no longer need to present COVID-19 test certificates.

The new policy has been in effect since March 7, Vianney Luggya, spokesperson of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, said in a statement Thursday.

The airport is located 40 km south of the capital, Kampala.

"Passengers through Entebbe International Airport are reminded that the requirement for COVID-19 certificates for arriving passengers was dropped (no longer relevant)," said Luggya.

"For departing passengers, it is only applied when the destination country requires it," he said.

Related Topics

Entebbe Kampala Uganda March Airport

Recent Stories

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term par ..

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term partnership

10 minutes ago
 Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bail ..

Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bails

15 minutes ago
 Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in fir ..

Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in first Afghanistan T20I

25 minutes ago
 Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of v ..

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Ch ..

33 minutes ago
 Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

39 minutes ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reache ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reached Turkiya - Pakistan Day Comme ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.