Uganda Heightens Preparedness Against Monkeypox

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Uganda heightens preparedness against Monkeypox

KAMPALA, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Uganda's ministry of health on Monday said it has heightened surveillance following the spread of monkeypox in some parts of the world.

Henry Mwebesa, director general of health services, said although Uganda has not registered any case, there is a need to increase surveillance after the disease spread to 23 non-endemic countries worldwide and eight endemic countries in Africa, including neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

"The ministry of health is working closely with partners to monitor the evolving situation of the monkeypox outbreak in different parts of the world," he said in a statement issued in Kampala, the capital.

The ministry, according to the statement, has intensified surveillance by all health workers to look out for patients with suspected signs and symptoms of monkeypox.

Testing capabilities at the Uganda Virus Research Institute, the biggest laboratory in the country, have been strengthened to accurately diagnose monkeypox.

Monkeypox, according to the statement, is a viral disease transmitted from animals to humans. It is spread from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as beddings.

Signs and symptoms include fever, rash, intense headache, swelling of the lymph nodes, back pain, muscle pains and body weakness; 3-6 percent of infected people succumb to the disease, the ministry said.

"The general public is advised to remain vigilant and report any suspected patients to the nearest health workers immediately," the statement said.

