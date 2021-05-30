Uganda logs 690 new COVID-19 cases, 46,621 in total

KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Uganda recorded 690 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the nationwide count to 46,621, President Yoweri Museveni announced late on Saturday.

Museveni said in a televised address that the new cases were confirmed from samples collected from contacts and alert cases on Friday in the country.

A total of 43,401 recoveries and 362 deaths have been registered since the outbreak was declared in the east African country in March 2020, he said.

"The death is low by world standards, but we don't want anyone to die of this avoidable disease," Museveni said."The situation is not too bad if we really wake up," he added.