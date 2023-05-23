Uganda marks biodiversity day with planting of 1,000 trees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Ugandan officials on Monday planted 1,000 trees in a forest reserve to mark the International Day for Biological Diversity.

The event, organized by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) at the Mabira Central Forest Reserve in the country's central district of Buikwe, called for restoring all degraded sections of the magnificent forest, covering 300 square kilometers.

Speaking at the occasion, NEMA Executive Director Barirega Akankwasah said there is a need to unite efforts to restore nature, through the implementation of global action for implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, adopted last December.

"The biggest threat to biodiversity globally and indeed Uganda is loss of habitat, pollution and climate change," said Akankwasah.

"NEMA will continue mobilizing partners and stakeholders to continue restoring activities," he added.

The International Day for Biological Diversity was celebrated this year under the theme "From agreement to action: Build Back Biodiversity" to remind nations that biodiversity is essential to ecosystem function and service delivery.