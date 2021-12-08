Uganda names final squad for ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022

UrduPoint.com

KAMPALA, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The Uganda cricket Association (UCA) on Tuesday announced the final squad that will play at the 2022 International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

West Indies will host the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup from January 3rd to February 4th, 2022.

Martin Ondeko, the Chief Executive Officer of UCA told Xinhua that the panel of national team selectors led by ex-international Nehal Bibodi selected the final squad of 15 players.

Head coach Ivan Thawithemwira told Xinhua that they have selected a strong and well balanced team that should be able to deliver the results. "We have been training since November 1st and the final 15 players have put in a lot and deserve to be on the team," said the coach.

The Ugandan team which will be making its third appearance in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup after 2004 and 2006 are pooled in Group B alongside India, South Africa and Ireland.

Pascal Murungi has been maintained as the team captain, while Ismail Munir also retained his vice captaincy role.

Ondeko said the team will depart on January 1st where they will play two friendly matches against Sri Lanka and Scotland. The Ugandan team will open their World Cup campaign with a game against Ireland on January 15th, before they face South Africa two days later and wind-up the group stage with a game against India on January 18th.

