Uganda opts for Chinese, British COVID-19 vaccines

KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Ugandan scientists have advised the government to choose COVID-19 vaccines developed by China's Sinovac and Britain's AstraZeneca, said President Yoweri Museveni Wednesday.

"When we analyzed, for us we have decided to go for the one of Oxford-AstraZeneca and the one of the Chinese. The others we are still studying," said Museveni in a televised speech.

The president said the country will soon receive 3.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from COVAX facility and had ordered 18 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine.

"I continue to appeal to everybody to continue to observe the guidelines and these precautions about the coronavirus. The crisis might be coming to an end," said Museveni.

As of Wednesday, Uganda registered 39,735 COVID-19 cases with 14,310 recoveries and 327 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.