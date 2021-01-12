UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uganda Regulator Orders Social Media Shutdown Ahead Of Vote

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Uganda regulator orders social media shutdown ahead of vote

Kampala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Uganda's communications regulator on Tuesday ordered internet service providers to shut down social media and messaging applications, just two days before elections.

In a letter seen by AFP, Uganda Communications Commission executive director Irene Sewankambo ordered telecommunications companies to "immediately suspend any access and use" of social media and online messaging platforms.

Related Topics

Internet Social Media Uganda

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold trilater ..

9 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University professor receives US patent

11 minutes ago

Outcomes of PCB Cricket Committee meeting

14 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

18 minutes ago

Efforts to bring COVID-19 to Pakistan are underway ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.