Uganda Regulator Orders Social Media Shutdown Ahead Of Vote
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:50 PM
Kampala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Uganda's communications regulator on Tuesday ordered internet service providers to shut down social media and messaging applications, just two days before elections.
In a letter seen by AFP, Uganda Communications Commission executive director Irene Sewankambo ordered telecommunications companies to "immediately suspend any access and use" of social media and online messaging platforms.