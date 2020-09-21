UrduPoint.com
Uganda Reopens Places Of Worship Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

Mon 21st September 2020 | 03:40 PM

KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni announced on Monday the reopening of places of worship with no more than 70 attendees, amid a recent spike of COVID-19 cases.

"The regular large gatherings of prayers and preaching of Sundays and Fridays will be considered at a later stage, depending on how the disease will be evolving," Museveni said in a televised address.

Any mass gatherings, included at places of worship, remain prohibited, he said.

In the televised address, the president also announced that all open air sports activities would be allowed to resume without spectators, though indoor sports facilities, including gyms, remain closed. Meanwhile, casinos, gaming centers, bars and cinemas remain closed, he said.

As of Monday, Uganda had registered 6,287 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19, 2,616 recoveries and 63 deaths since March 21, according to the country's ministry of health.

