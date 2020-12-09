Uganda reports record daily new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KAMPALA, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Uganda on Monday registered 701 new COVID-19 cases, the highest-ever daily increase, bringing its national count to 23,200.

The new cases were out of the 5,578 samples tested for the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said in a statement.

One new COVID-19 death was registered, bringing the cumulative number of deaths to 207.

Meanwhile, 199 new recoveries were recorded in the East African country, with the total recoveries up to 9,374, said the ministry.