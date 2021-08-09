Uganda resumes COVID-19 vaccination after weeks of stock-out

KAMPALA, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Uganda on Monday resumed its COVID-19 vaccination exercise after weeks of stock-out, an official said here on Monday.

"Please reach out to the nearest vaccination center for your second COVID-19 jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine. It is free, safe and effective," Emmanuel Ainebyoona, spokesperson for the ministry of health, said via Twitter.

After running out of vaccines last month, the country received donations of AstraZeneca vaccine doses from Norway and Sinovac vaccine doses from the government of China.

The east African country, according to the health ministry, expects to receive at least 12.

3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by early 2022.

Uganda aims at vaccinating about 22 million people, or nearly half the population as a measure to put the pandemic at bay. According to data from the ministry, about 1.1 million people have been vaccinated since the exercise started in March this year.

As the country awaits more vaccines, the ministry urged the public to continue adhering to the COVID-19 prevention measures like avoiding mass gatherings and hand sanitization, among others.