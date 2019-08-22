Uganda, Rwanda leaders sign pact to end months-long standoff

(@FahadShabbir)

LUANDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The presidents of Rwanda and Uganda on Wednesday signed an agreement in Angola to ease months of tensions after the two leaders exchanged accusations of spying, political assassinations and meddling. The two leaders agreed to respect each other's sovereignty and that "of the neighbouring countries", according to a statement issued after the signing.

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame and Uganda's Yoweri Museveni were once close allies but their relations have turned deeply hostile in a dispute that damaged trade between the east African neighbours.

Trade has been severely disrupted since late February when Rwanda abruptly closed the border with its northern neighbour, severing a major economic land route.

The two leaders also agreed to "protect and respect the rights and freedoms" of people "residing or transiting" through their respective countries and to resume cross-border activities "including movement of persons and goods... as soon as possible".

After the signing, Kagame said he did not anticipate any problems in working "more specifically with President Museveni to address what we have agreed to address".