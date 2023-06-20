Uganda says 20 'collaborators' held over school attack

Kampala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Ugandan police said Monday that 20 people had been arrested for suspected collaboration with the notorious militia group blamed for last week's attack on a school near the border with Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Twenty arrests have been made of suspected collaborators, suspected ADF collaborators," police spokesman Fred Enanga told a press conference, referring to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) based in the DRC.

"We also have the head teacher and the director of school as part of our inquiries. They need to give us answers to certain questions," he added, without making clear if they had been arrested.

Enanga said the death toll from the grisly raid on the Lhubiriha Secondary School in Mpondwe in a remote area of western Uganda late on Friday was 42, including 37 students.

Another six people were injured and remain in hospital, he added.