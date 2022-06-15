Uganda to increase forest cover by 2.6 pct

UGANDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Uganda is aiming to increase its forest cover to 15 percent from the current 12.4 percent over the next financial year starting from July 1, so as to mitigate environmental degradation, a top government official said Tuesday.

"Central Forest Reserves will be protected from encroachment by re-surveying and marking of 6,200 square km of boundary," Ugandan Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Matia Kasaija said in his national budget speech.

Kasaija said 850 square km of wetlands and forests will also be restored by having them demarcated and gazetted, evicting all encroachers.

Climate change is a significant risk for agriculture production and food security, he noted.

According to Uganda's National Environment Management Authority, the country has registered better forest cover in recent years, despite increasing cases of illegal logging and forest destruction by encroachers. The country's net forest cover gain rose from 9 percent in 2017 to 13 percent in 2020.