Uganda to launch first satellite in September

KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Uganda will launch its first ever satellite into the low Earth orbit from the International Space Station this September, a senior official said here.

Matia Kasaija, the minister of finance, planning and economic development, said on Tuesday that the launch will be in collaboration with the U.S.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Kasaija said a ground station at Mpoma in the central Ugandan district of Mukono will receive data from the satellite dubbed PearlAfricaSat-1.

"The data from this satellite will be used for meteorology, environmental monitoring, urban planning, mineral exploration, and disaster management, among others," the minister said.