Uganda to vaccinate entire adult population against COVID-19

KAMPALA, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) --:Uganda on Saturday said it is aiming to vaccinate the entire adult population against COVID-19 ahead of the full reopening of the country's economy early next year.

In a televised address about the country's COVID-19 situation, President Yoweri Museveni said his government has expanded its target population for COVID-19 vaccination from the original priority groups such as health workers to all adults.

The move came after the country has stocked up more vaccines, Museveni said, adding the government is going to study COVID-19 vaccination for children.