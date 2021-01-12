UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uganda To Vote Following Violent Pre-election Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 08:10 AM

Uganda to vote following violent pre-election crackdown

Kampala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Ugandans vote Thursday in a highly-charged election after one of the bloodiest campaigns in years, as veteran leader Yoweri Museveni seeks a sixth term against a singer-turned-lawmaker half his age.

Bobi Wine, the 38-year-old popularly known as the "ghetto president" who hung up the mike to enter politics, leads the opposition field trying to unseat Museveni, a 76-year-old former rebel leader who has ruled since 1986.

Some 18 million voters are registered for the presidential and parliamentary ballot, which follows a pre-election crackdown more severe than any seen in recent times, and growing signs the race has been tilted against Museveni's rivals.

His opponents -- most visibly Wine, who spent much of the campaign in a bulletproof vest and combat helmet -- have been arrested, denied permission to rally, and seen their meetings dispersed with tear gas and supporters shot in the streets.

Journalists covering opposition rallies meanwhile have been attacked, government critics locked up, and election monitors prosecuted, raising concerns over the transparency of the electoral process.

The bloodshed, particularly the deaths of 54 people over two days of protests in November, was condemned abroad and has intensified international pressure on Museveni to ensure a free and fair vote.

Greeting voters in his folksy broad-brimmed hat, cutting ribbons on tarmacked highways and unveiling new airliners, Museveni has been counting down the days to victory in upbeat campaign posters in the signature bright yellow of his National Resistance Movement (NRM).

He has never lost an election, and most observers expect this week to be no different.

In his 35-year rule Museveni has fused state and party so effectively, and crushed political opposition so totally, that any serious challenge to either him or the NRM at the ballot box is seen as next-to-impossible.

"The ground simply does not make it possible to win any election against Mr Museveni. It does not really matter who the challenger is," Bernard Sabiti, a Kampala-based political analyst, told AFP.

Related Topics

Election Vote November Gas Government Race Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health slams false rumours involving C ..

8 hours ago

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

9 hours ago

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

9 hours ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recommended for Phase 3 ..

9 hours ago

Railways plans to reconstruct 11 bridges, repair 5 ..

8 hours ago

New lockdown looming in Portugal with record virus ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.