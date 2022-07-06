UrduPoint.com

Uganda Urges UN Refugees Agency To Support Environmental Protection Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Uganda urges UN refugees agency to support environmental protection drive

KAMPALA, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday urged the United Nations to support the country's environmental protection efforts by providing refugees with alternative means of energy for cooking instead of wood fuel.

Museveni made the appeal while meeting with outgoing UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Country Representative Joel Boutroue, according to a State House statement.

Experts say the over 1.5 million refugees in Uganda are exerting pressure on the environment in areas where they are hosted.

Uganda is the largest refugee-hosting country in Africa and the third in the world after Turkey and Colombia, according to UNHCR figures.

"Refugees are our people. Our tribes are the same. There is no way we can discriminate against them. We however need support to deal with the relief and other logistics including protecting the environment," Museveni said.

Boutroue described Uganda's relatively inclusive refugee policy as exemplary and called for more attention and support from the United Nations to this country.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Turkey Same Colombia Uganda From Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prest ..

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prestigious UAE Golden Visa

1 hour ago
 NSC approves process of talks with TTP

NSC approves process of talks with TTP

1 hour ago
 US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to educat ..

US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to education

2 hours ago
 Extension of Current Monsoon Spell Predicted– De ..

Extension of Current Monsoon Spell Predicted– Departments to stay Alert, NDMA

2 hours ago
 Haleem Adil Sheikh picked up hotel in Lahore

Haleem Adil Sheikh picked up hotel in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.