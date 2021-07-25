UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uganda Warns Of Strong Winds On Africa's Largest Freshwater Lake

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Uganda warns of strong winds on Africa's largest freshwater lake

KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) --:Uganda's meteorological department on Saturday warned of strong winds and large waves on Lake Victoria, Africa's largest freshwater lake.

Uganda National Meteorological Authority said in a statement that sailors and islanders are likely to be affected by the change in weather patterns.

"Starting July 24-25 the lake is going to experience strong winds of 25 kts and very large waves of more than two meters which are likely to have reduced by Monday," said the statement.

"People living on islands, fishermen and the entire maritime industry should be on high alert. Strong winds may blow off the roofs, uproot trees and cause structural damage," it added.

Lake Victoria is shared by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania. In May 2020, Lake Victoria recorded its highest ever water level, 13.42 meters, according to government figures.

Related Topics

Africa Weather Water Victoria Alert Tanzania Kenya Uganda May July 2020 Government Industry

Recent Stories

Guinean President receives General Inspector of UA ..

4 minutes ago

UAE delegation visits Saudi Arabia to strengthen a ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai Police handle 42K calls during Eid Al Adha h ..

49 minutes ago

Dubai saw 6,388 sales transactions worth AED14.79 ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 2,819 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deat ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 24,072 new COVID-19 cases, 779 rela ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.