UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uganda Wraps Up Violent And Chaotic Election Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 09:10 AM

Uganda wraps up violent and chaotic election campaign

Kampala, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Uganda is bracing for a charged vote next week after a campaign mired in disarray and violence, with President Yoweri Museveni accused of seeking to hold onto power at any cost.

Candidates have been arrested, rallies banned, and dozens of protesters killed in the chaotic and bloody runup to the January 14 election, which is going ahead despite a surging coronavirus pandemic.

Some 18 million voters are registered for the presidential and parliamentary ballot, which pits Museveni and his dominant National Resistance Movement (NRM) against a host of opposition candidates and parties.

The 76-year-old has been president since 1986, making him one of Africa's longest-serving leaders.

His campaign posters -- each in the signature yellow of the ruling party, and bearing a smiling Museveni in his folksy broad-brimmed hat -- are confidently counting down the days to his win.

"We are certain of victory," said the former rebel leader in January.

The same cannot be said for his presidential competitors, who have accused the veteran leader and his government of tilting the playing field unfairly -- and often violently -- against them.

Museveni's strongest challenger, a singer-turned-MP called Bobi Wine, has spent most of the campaign in a bulletproof vest and combat helmet, canvassing for votes from the open top of a moving car.

Security forces have used tear gas and rubber bullets to break up his rallies, and shot dead at least 54 people in two days of violence in November after Wine's arrest sparked widespread protests.

"All my personal aides and assistants have been shot at," the 38-year-old, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, told AFP in a recent interview in Kampala.

"As I speak, all my campaign team -- more than 100 people -- have been arrested and are incarcerated in police stations and in military detention."Wine said he had sent his four children to the United States for the election period over fears for their safety.

Related Topics

Election Africa Dead Police Vote Car Same Kampala United States Uganda January November Gas All From Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

8 hours ago

Trump Campaign Lawyer Quits, Says His Services Use ..

8 hours ago

Schumer Urges Pence to Take Over as Acting US Pres ..

8 hours ago

US House Panel Launches Review of Security Failing ..

8 hours ago

Bitcoin Price Passes New Psychological Watershed o ..

8 hours ago

Attacks on Media Covering Protest in Washington 'U ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.