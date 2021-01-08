Uganda wraps up violent and chaotic election campaign

Kampala, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Uganda is bracing for a charged vote next week after a campaign mired in disarray and violence, with President Yoweri Museveni accused of seeking to hold onto power at any cost.

Candidates have been arrested, rallies banned, and dozens of protesters killed in the chaotic and bloody runup to the January 14 election, which is going ahead despite a surging coronavirus pandemic.

Some 18 million voters are registered for the presidential and parliamentary ballot, which pits Museveni and his dominant National Resistance Movement (NRM) against a host of opposition candidates and parties.

The 76-year-old has been president since 1986, making him one of Africa's longest-serving leaders.

His campaign posters -- each in the signature yellow of the ruling party, and bearing a smiling Museveni in his folksy broad-brimmed hat -- are confidently counting down the days to his win.

"We are certain of victory," said the former rebel leader in January.

The same cannot be said for his presidential competitors, who have accused the veteran leader and his government of tilting the playing field unfairly -- and often violently -- against them.

Museveni's strongest challenger, a singer-turned-MP called Bobi Wine, has spent most of the campaign in a bulletproof vest and combat helmet, canvassing for votes from the open top of a moving car.

Security forces have used tear gas and rubber bullets to break up his rallies, and shot dead at least 54 people in two days of violence in November after Wine's arrest sparked widespread protests.

"All my personal aides and assistants have been shot at," the 38-year-old, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, told AFP in a recent interview in Kampala.

"As I speak, all my campaign team -- more than 100 people -- have been arrested and are incarcerated in police stations and in military detention."Wine said he had sent his four children to the United States for the election period over fears for their safety.