Ugandan Athlete Returns Home After Fleeing Olympic Camp

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 10:20 PM

Kampala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :A Ugandan weightlifter who went missing in Japan last week after his dreams of taking part in the Tokyo Olympics were dashed, returned home on Friday.

Julius Ssekitoleko, 20, was tracked down in Japan on Tuesday, several days after he fled from an Olympic training camp in an act a Ugandan minister had branded "unacceptable conduct and treachery".

The foreign ministry said Friday that Ssekitokelo -- who was greeted by government officials when he flew into Entebbe airport -- had "violated the code of conduct" of the Ugandan Olympic team and would now undergo counselling.

Ugandan officials said the athlete had found out he would not be able to compete at the Games because he did not meet Olympic standards in the latest international rankings.

A note was found in Ssekitoleko's hotel room in which he said he wanted to work in Japan and asked that his belongings be sent to his family in Uganda.

Salim Musoke Ssenkungu, president of the Ugandan Weightlifting Federation, told AFP last week that Ssekitoleko had been training "very hard" for his first Olympic weightlifting competition.

"He's not from a rich family so it took a lot of interest and energy from him to be successful," Ssenkungu said.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Henry Okello Oryem said on Tuesday that the Ugandan government had already apologised to the government of Japan, adding: "It was unacceptable conduct and treachery."On Friday, the government said in a statement it was "committed to (Ssekitoleko's) continuous rehabilitation" to help him in his career, "but also help him understand how such acts of misconduct can not only affect him as an athlete but also other athletes in the sports sector and the nation at large".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

