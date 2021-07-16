Ugandan Olympic athlete goes missing in Japan: officials

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :A Ugandan Olympic athlete has been reported missing to police after disappearing from his hotel at a training camp, the Japanese town hosting the delegation said on Friday.

In a statement, Izumisano city said 20-year-old weightlifter Julius Ssekitoleko failed to appear by noon for his daily virus test and was not in his hotel room.