UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ugandan President Receives First COVID-19 Vaccine Jab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 03:50 PM

Ugandan president receives first COVID-19 vaccine jab

KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :) -- Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni on Sunday received their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines at State House in the capital, Kampala.

"I encourage all Ugandans who qualify for this vaccination to go to health facilities and get it," said Museveni in a tweet.

Ruth Aceng, Uganda's health minister, hailed the first family for being inoculated in the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign exercise in the east African country.

The minister and senior officials from her ministry were among the first recipients of the COVID-19 dose.

Uganda launched the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 10, targeting high risk groups in the east African country.

The ministry targets to vaccinate more than 21.9 million people who face the highest risk of the infection, which include health workers, teachers, security personnel, elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.

Uganda has received the first donation of 964,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from COVAX facility vaccine sharing program and the Indian government.

Related Topics

India Kampala Uganda March Sunday Family All From Government Million

Recent Stories

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,243 r ..

37 minutes ago

ADFD allocates AED735 million to &#039;Abu Dhabi E ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala to invest in premium ophthalmic lens inno ..

2 hours ago

SZBA announces shortlists for ‘Contribution to D ..

2 hours ago

China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, all from overs ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Tunisia discuss trade cooperation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.