KAMPALA, Nov. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni late Sunday said on tv that he has for the second time tested negative for COVID-19 after developing flu-like symptoms.

Museveni in July said he had tested negative for COVID-19 after developing a sore throat and hoarse voice.

The president urged the public to continue practicing the prevention measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus and death rates.

"The death rates are still low mainly because of our earlier tough decisions.

We should not relax. The virus is easy to avoid if we are disciplined," said Museveni.

"Wash your hands with soap, never touch your nose, eyes, mouth without first washing your hands, keep social distance, sanitize surfaces and sterilize documents in offices, among others, we won't have to suffer the same loss like other parts of the world," he said.

Uganda has so far registered 20,145 cases of COVID-19, with 8,989 recoveries and 201 deaths since the first case was reported on March 21 in the country, according to its Ministry of Health.